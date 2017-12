At least 20 pilgrims including a 5-month old baby were killed in a bus accident, on Christmas Day in northern Philippines.

Police said the vehicle, carrying pilgrims on their way to a church, drove into an opposite lane of a highway to overtake other vehicles.

Although the driver of the bus conveying the pilgrims applied brakes, it was not enough to avoid a collision.

Under Philippines law, the bus driver could face charges of reckless imprudence, which carries a sentence of up to six years.