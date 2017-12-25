Christmas: Rohr wishes players injury-free Wold Cup preparation

 Christmas: Rohr wishes players injury-free – TVC News Nigeria
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has issued his Christmas message to Nigerians – ”Peace and Success now and in the New Year”.

Rohr also says his wish is for players of the Super eagles to have an injury-free end to the season ahead of the 2018 world cup.

The German tactician also used this festive period to remember Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Ikeme, who is undergoing treatment for acute Leukemia.

Quoting Rohr, “To Carl and his family, I say this Christmas will be the last with sickness. The next one you will celebrate in good health,”

The Eagles coach is in the running for the CAF Coach of the Year, which will be announced in Accra, Ghana, on January 4.

He is also expected to be in Morocco for the CHAN, which kicks off on January 13.

