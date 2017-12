Governor Seriake Dickson said the $1bn (one billion dollars) planned to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account for national security to be spent on all regions with challenges, including Bayelsa.Dickson also demands that thirteen percent be deducted from the money and sent to oil-producing states.

Governor Seriake Dickson told journalists that while Bayelsa State is not opposed to the withdrawal of the funds to enhance national security, regions plagued by similar challenges should not be left out.

The Bayelsa Governor said he had discussed the issue with the Chairman of the Economic Council and also the Chairman of the Governor’s Forum.