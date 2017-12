Nigeria’s leading anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has filed a fraud charge against Innoson Motors Chairman, Innocent Chukwuma, his brother, and his company.

The EFCC is accusing Innoson Motors of obtaining containers of motorcycle spare parts by false pretenses, with ‘intent to defraud’ and the goods are said to be property of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

EFCC is accusing Chukwuma of inducing the Chinese suppliers of the goods to send them to Nigeria, pretending to be authorised by GTBank to take delivery of them.

The issue between Chukwuma and the EFCC became public last Tuesday when the anti-graft agency arrested the businessman in his home.