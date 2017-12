A former acting governor of Taraba state, Sani Danladi and a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has defected to the opposition All Progressive Congress, APC.

Danladi, alongside his supporters, will on Tuesday (today) in his Bachama ward, Karim Lamido Local Government Area, announce his move.

His exit comes barely one month after the former state acting governor, Garba Umar, defected to APC.

Umar and Danladi hail from the same local government and constituency.

Danladi, a grassroots politician, started out as a Councillor, then chairman and finally deputy governor of the state during the late Governor Danbaba Suntai administration.