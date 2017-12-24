Flames engulf Philippines shopping mall killing 37

 Flames engulf Philippines – TVC News Nigeria
A fire swept through a shopping mall in the southern Philippines on Saturday (December 23), killing at least 37 people, most of them workers at a call centre.

The fire broke out at a furniture store on the mall’s third level and quickly engulfed an outsourcing business on the upper floor, said a spokeswoman for the Davao city government.

The cause was not known but an investigation was being launched, she said.

President Duterte and his daughter, Sara Duterte, who is mayor of the city, visited the scene late on Saturday to meet anxious relatives of the missing and survivors.

Six people were rescued and taken to hospital.

