FuelScarcity : Nigerians queue for hours to buy petrol

Go to any filling station in Nigeria today, and it’s either completely empty and locked, or populated with a long queue.

Motorists and persons who want fuel for their cars and generators now spend hours at the few stations with petrol.

And the price has increased to 180 naira in some filling stations in Lagos, and as much as 300 naira on the black market.

Only some NNPC-branded stations sell at the approved pump price of 145 naira.

But the federal government says there’s no plan to increase the official price.

And the NNPC now says six major marketers are now loading fuel round-the-clock at depots, so as to end the fuel scarcity.