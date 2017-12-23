FuelScarcity : Ondo residents face bleak Christmas

The situation across Ondo state shows that many residents may experience a bleak Christmas, as the scarcity of petroleum bites harder.

Many are forced to sleep in filling stations to purchase the product as the few fuel stations that opened are selling petrol at between N200 and N250 per litre.

The queues in filling stations in Akure have continued to grow, with most motorists abandoning their vehicles at home and commuting with public transport for lack of fuel.

Some motorists at the BOVAS filling station along Oda road accused uniformed men of intimidating them.

The resultant impact has been rising fares by almost 100 per cent, as residents of Akure prepare for Christmas.

