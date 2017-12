Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Christmas eve made a stop over at Oando and Hayden Filling Stations at Lekki area of Lagos State, to have on the spot assessment of the crisis across the country.

The Vice President who assisted in dispensing fuel to those who queued to purchase the product, assured Nigerians that the hardship will soon come to an end.

Osinbajo will alsovisit depots in Lagos on Christmas day (Monday) to have a first hand assessment of  the loading process of the Premium Motor Spirits, popularly known as Petrol.