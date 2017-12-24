Governor Dickson presents N295b 2018 budget to Bayelsa Assembly

 Governor Dickson presents N295b – TVC News Nigeria
Bayelsa State governor has presented a 295 billion naira budget estimate for 2018 to the state assembly.

The Ministry Of Works And Infrastructure, got the largest share from the budget.

22 billion naira is earmarked for the education sector where massive investments are being sustained in the University of Africa, the Niger Delta University, the Ijaw National Academy and the constituency model secondary schools.

Other ministries and sectors of the state economy are also captured in the 2018 budget estimate christened “Finish Strong On Development, Stability And Prosperity.

The Seriake Dickson administration is pursuing an ambitious infrastructure policy in Bayelsa state – a tempo maintained for close to six years.

