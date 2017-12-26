 Group demands recall of senator for kneeling – TVC News Nigeria
Home News Group demands recall of senator over non-performance
Group demands recall of senator over non-performance
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Group demands recall of senator over non-performance

0
0
now viewing

Group demands recall of senator over non-performance

now playing

Senate threatens to issue arrest warrant on IGP Idris

Bukola-Saraki-TVC
now playing

Senate denies any pending loan request from Buhari

Kachikwu-and-Baru-TVCNews
now playing

Senate to probe Kachikwu's allegations of insubordination against NNPC GMD Karu

Bukola-Saraki-TVC
now playing

Saraki announces reshuffling of Senate Committees

now playing

Senate resumes from 2-month recess, says Nigeria's unity non-negotiable

Image result for Group moves to recall Senator for kneeling for Saraki

A group called Kwara South Unity Forum has initiated the recall process of the senator representing Kwara South at the National Aassembly, Rafiu Ibrahim.

Kwara South Unity Forum said it has already notified the Independent National Electoral Commission and the leader of the Senate of this move.

The group accused Senator Rafiu Ibrahim of non-performance and claimed that he is not serving the interest of the people of Kwara South at the national assembly but rather the interest of his political boss.

But in a counter move, another group loyal to the senator described the move as unwarranted.

The group which comprises students union leaders and loyalists of the senator said the senator has done enough to deserve their confidence.

Related Posts

Senate threatens to issue arrest warrant on IGP Idris

TVCN 0
Bukola-Saraki-TVC

Senate denies any pending loan request from Buhari

TVCN 0
Kachikwu-and-Baru-TVCNews

Senate to probe Kachikwu’s allegations of insubordination against NNPC GMD Karu

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close