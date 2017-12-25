Guatemala follows U.S. in planning Israel Embassy move

Israeli officials praised Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales for deciding to relocate the Central American country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

This move is in step with United States policy in a dispute over the city’s status. Morales said he had decided to move the embassy from Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, after talking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

About 28 countries defied Trump by backing a non-binding, U.N. General Assembly resolution, calling on the United states to drop its recognition of Jerusalem.

Guatemala and Honduras were two of only a handful of countries to join Israel and the United States, which has pledged to move its embassy to Jerusalem, in voting against the U.N.

resolution.