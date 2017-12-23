 Gunman storms Christmas carol – TVC News Nigeria
Gunman storms Christmas carol service in Kaduna, kills four
Gunman storms Christmas carol service in Kaduna, kills four

At least four persons have been killed and many sustaining injuries following an attack by a gunman at Catholic church holding a Christmas carol service

at Nindem village in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.

Witnesses say the attack occurred around 1pm on Friday.

Governor of the state Nasir el-Rufai said, in reaction to the incident, that the attack had eroded the “hard-won peace” in the area.

El-Rufai said in a statement issued by his spokesman Samuel Aruwan that the government had been briefed.., that arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

An Anglican bishop of Kafanchan diocese also said that the attack would not only undermine the peace efforts in the troubled region but create suspicion.

There has been religious crisis in southern Kaduna but recently government and stakeholders in the area came together in the interest of peace.

The government appealed for calm saying security forces had taken action to restore peace and stability.

