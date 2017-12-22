 IGP bars SARS operatives from “stop – TVC News Nigeria
Home News IGP bars SARS operatives from “stop and search” duties
IGP bars SARS operatives from “stop and search” duties
News
Nigeria
0

IGP bars SARS operatives from “stop and search” duties

0
0
now viewing

IGP bars SARS operatives from “stop and search” duties

Kaduna-Map-TVCNews
now playing

Gunman storms Christmas carol service in Kaduna, kills four

now playing

President Buhari says better days ahead in Christmas message

Ondo-Fuel-Scarcity-TVCNews'
now playing

#FuelScarcity : Ondo residents face bleak Christmas

fuel-scarcity-Osun-TVCNews
now playing

Osun motorists groan as fuel scarcity bites harder

now playing

Osun NLC declares strike over half salary

Image result for Nigerian SARS

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the Nigeria Police Force is still concerned about recent clamor by some Nigerians that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit be scrapped.

To this end, the IGP has barred SARS operatives, from conducting ‘stop and search’ on roads.

The IGP who held a meeting with commanders of the Police Anti-Robbery Squad, at the Force Headquarters, also stopped them from acting as bodyguards to prominent Nigerians and has directed all operatives of the anti-robbery unit to always appear in official uniforms, for proper identification

He said they can conduct stop and search operation on roads only when necessary, and only on the permission of senior Police Officials.

Related Posts
Kaduna-Map-TVCNews

Gunman storms Christmas carol service in Kaduna, kills four

TVCN 0

President Buhari says better days ahead in Christmas message

TVCN 0
Ondo-Fuel-Scarcity-TVCNews'

#FuelScarcity : Ondo residents face bleak Christmas

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close