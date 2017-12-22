IGP bars SARS operatives from “stop and search” duties

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the Nigeria Police Force is still concerned about recent clamor by some Nigerians that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit be scrapped.

To this end, the IGP has barred SARS operatives, from conducting ‘stop and search’ on roads.

The IGP who held a meeting with commanders of the Police Anti-Robbery Squad, at the Force Headquarters, also stopped them from acting as bodyguards to prominent Nigerians and has directed all operatives of the anti-robbery unit to always appear in official uniforms, for proper identification

He said they can conduct stop and search operation on roads only when necessary, and only on the permission of senior Police Officials.