Indonesia’s Island Bali welcomes visitors for Yuletide

Indonesia’s resort Island Bali has started to welcome back its visitors to enjoy the long Christmas and upcoming New Year holiday season.

That’s after suffering from cancellations and tourists leaving Bali because of the eruption of Mount Agung in late November.

Agung’s status is still at its highest level, with the volcano sometimes spewing its ash up to 2500 metres in the air.

At a year-end press conference in Jakarta, the country’s tourism minister presented his findings after the volcano activity hit the tourism industry in Bali.

The tourism hugely contributes to the country’s economy, In a bid to reassure visitors that Bali was safe from the rumbling Mount Agung