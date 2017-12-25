 Indonesia’s Island Bali welcomes visitors – TVC News Nigeria
Home Asia Indonesia’s Island Bali welcomes visitors for Yuletide
Indonesia’s Island Bali welcomes visitors for Yuletide
Asia
International
0

Indonesia’s Island Bali welcomes visitors for Yuletide

0
0
now viewing

Indonesia’s Island Bali welcomes visitors for Yuletide

now playing

Christmas: Rohr wishes players injury-free Wold Cup preparation

now playing

#FuelScarcity: Osinbajo turns petrol station attendant in Lagos

now playing

Abuja residents undeterred despite fuel scarcity

Fuel-Scarcity-TVCNews
now playing

#FuelScarcity : Nigerians queue for hours to buy petrol

now playing

President Buhari says better days ahead in Christmas message

Image result for Indonesia's Bali welcomes back visitors for Yuletide

Indonesia’s resort Island Bali has started to welcome back its visitors to enjoy the long Christmas and upcoming New Year holiday season.

That’s after suffering from cancellations and tourists leaving Bali because of the eruption of Mount Agung in late November.

Agung’s status is still at its highest level, with the volcano sometimes spewing its ash up to 2500 metres in the air.

At a year-end press conference in Jakarta, the country’s tourism minister presented his findings after the volcano activity hit the tourism industry in Bali.

The tourism hugely contributes to the country’s economy, In a bid to reassure visitors that Bali was safe from the rumbling Mount Agung

Related Posts

Christmas: Rohr wishes players injury-free Wold Cup preparation

TVCN 0

#FuelScarcity: Osinbajo turns petrol station attendant in Lagos

TVCN 0

Abuja residents undeterred despite fuel scarcity

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close