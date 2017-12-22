 Joshua-Parker bout near reality in 2018 – TVC News Nigeria
Home Boxing Joshua-Parker bout near reality in 2018 – Hearn
Joshua-Parker bout near reality in 2018 – Hearn
Boxing
International
Sports
0

Joshua-Parker bout near reality in 2018 – Hearn

0
0
now viewing

Joshua-Parker bout near reality in 2018 – Hearn

anthony-joshua-tyson-fury-TVCNews
now playing

I'm ready to 'rock and roll' with Tyson Fury - Anthony Joshua

now playing

Carlos Takam wants rematch with Anthony Joshua, blames referee

now playing

Klitschko favours Vegas for Joshua rematch

now playing

Anthony Joshua set to visit Nigeria in August

now playing

IBF grant exception for Joshua-Klitschko rematch

Image result for Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua

Boxing fans can renew their hopes of a heavyweight unification fight between WBA, IBO and IBF champion, Anthony Joshua and WBO champion, Joseph Parker.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says an agreement can be reached early in 2018.

Negotiations between the two camps have dragged on for months, with Parker’s manager David Higgins going public on a couple of occasions to call out Hearn and Joshua.

Hearn has now revealed the long-awaited agreement with the WBO champion from New Zealand might not be far away.

The winner of any fight between Joshua and Parker would then only need to dethrone WBC strap-holder Deontay Wilder to proclaim himself undisputed heavyweight champion.

 

Related Posts
anthony-joshua-tyson-fury-TVCNews

I’m ready to ‘rock and roll’ with Tyson Fury – Anthony Joshua

TVCN 0

Carlos Takam wants rematch with Anthony Joshua, blames referee

TVCN 0

Klitschko favours Vegas for Joshua rematch

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close