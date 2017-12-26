Kukah, others charge leaders on Justice, good governance

Religious leaders in Sokoto state have call on political leaders in Nigeria to dispense justice to all citizens irrespective of their tribe or religion.

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah who led the charge during the Christmas Mass at Saint James Catholic Church, Farfaru Sokoto, said Nigeria will not move beyond all her skirmishes until leaders dispense justice to all citizens.

He said, Nigerians have become more divisive and self centred because of the feeling of injustice most citizens have against those in authority.

Other worshipers urged Nigerians to be their brothers keepers as well as strive to be good citizens irrespective of the feeling they have about happenings in the country.