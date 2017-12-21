Kwara, Labour leaders disagree over Paris Club refund disbursement

Kwara State governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed and Labour leaders have disagreed over the disbursement of the last tranche of the Paris Club loans refund.

Speaking during a live radio programme in Ilorin, Ahmed said the money will not be used for the payment of salary arrears of local government workers.

This is just as the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has directed its state chapters to demand the payment of the salary arrears of local government workers from the Paris club loans refund.

Governor Ahmed said part of the previous one was used to settle local government workers salary arrears at the expense of some state workers.