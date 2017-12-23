Kwara teachers threaten strike over unpaid salaries

 Kwara teachers threaten strike – TVC News Nigeria
The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Kwara state chapter has threatened not to resume for a new term next year if the salary arrears of its members are not paid.

At the end of the emergency meeting in Ilorin, the chairman of the NUT in Kwara state, Abubakar Musa disclosed that primary and junior secondary school teachers are owed up to five months salaries.

Teachers in these categories are under the pay roll of local government and the leadership of the union wants the state government to offset their arrears with the recently received Paris Club loans refund.

The state commissioner for information, Mahmud Ajeigbe pleaded with the teachers not to go on strike as the state government is making efforts to take over the payment of junior secondary school teachers.

