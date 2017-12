The Vice Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH Ogbomoso, Professor Adeniyi Gbadegesin said the institution must not face any crises that will affect the academic calendar in the next few years.

Professor Gbadegesin stated this during the swearing in of new executives of LAUTECH Alumni Association.

The Vice Chancellor who appreciated efforts of all stakeholders during almost two years of the university’s closure encouraged the alumni to contribute their quota for the uplift of the institution.

He said governors of the two owner states are more committed than before towards ensuring the institution regain its lost glory.