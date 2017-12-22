 Melbourne car attack suspect dischar – TVC News Nigeria
Melbourne car attack suspect discharged from hospital, back to Police custody
Melbourne car attack suspect discharged from hospital, back to Police custody

Image result for Melbourne car attack suspect discharged from hospital, back to Police custody

The 32-year-old male driver that deliberately drove a car into Christmas shoppers in Melbourne has been released from hospital and is now back in police custody.

The suspect had earlier ploughed his vehicle into pedestrians. Dozens were hospitalised after the incident.

Australian Police has however identified nine of his victims as foreign nationals.

Meanwhile ,Roads in central Melbourne have reopened and trams are operating as usual.

Police says suspect is an Australian man of Afghan descent with a history of mental health issues.

The police added that the investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be interviewed in the coming days.

