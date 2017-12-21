 Melbourne Car Attack was not connected to Terrorism – TVC News Nigeria
Home International Melbourne Car Attack was not connected to Terrorism – Police
Melbourne Car Attack was not connected to Terrorism – Police
International
0

Melbourne Car Attack was not connected to Terrorism – Police

0
0
now viewing

Melbourne Car Attack was not connected to Terrorism – Police

osinbajo-service-chiefs-tvcnews
now playing

Nigeria committed to stopping terrorist financing in Africa - Osinbajo

now playing

Algeria calls for global effort to eradicate terrorism

now playing

Terrorism charges : Court discharges Ali Ndume

now playing

Notre Dame attack : Suspect identified as an Algerian student

now playing

Tunisia extends State of Emergency by one month

Image result for Australian car incident not terror related - Police

A car deliberately ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection in the Australian city of Melbourne on Thursday, injuring up to 15 people.

The police said they have arrested the driver and a second man.

Police added that the motive for the incident was not known but it had chilling echoes of several attacks by Islamist militants in various parts of the world over the past year or two.

The Victoria State ambulance service said it had taken 13 people to hospital, including a pre-school child with a serious head injury.

This is the second incident in Melbourne this year. In January, four people were killed and more than 20 injured when a man deliberately drove into pedestrians.

Related Posts
osinbajo-service-chiefs-tvcnews

Nigeria committed to stopping terrorist financing in Africa – Osinbajo

TVCN 0

Algeria calls for global effort to eradicate terrorism

TVCN 0

Terrorism charges : Court discharges Ali Ndume

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close