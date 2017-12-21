Melbourne Car Attack was not connected to Terrorism – Police

A car deliberately ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection in the Australian city of Melbourne on Thursday, injuring up to 15 people.

The police said they have arrested the driver and a second man.

Police added that the motive for the incident was not known but it had chilling echoes of several attacks by Islamist militants in various parts of the world over the past year or two.

The Victoria State ambulance service said it had taken 13 people to hospital, including a pre-school child with a serious head injury.

This is the second incident in Melbourne this year. In January, four people were killed and more than 20 injured when a man deliberately drove into pedestrians.