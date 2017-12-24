More than 110,000 people get fee train rides in Osun

More than one hundred and ten thousand people have benefited from free train services of Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state.

Coordinating Director in the ministry of cooperatives, commerce and investment, Abimbola Osho stated this while receiving beneficiaries of the free train service who came from Lagos for Christmas celebration.

Osho described Aregbesola’s gesture as a promise kept and encouraged people to pay their taxes as a means of reciprocating the gesture.

The free train service will return passengers to Lagos on Tuesday and bring another set of beneficiaries for the new year celebration on next Saturday.