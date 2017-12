More than 50 young entrepreneurs have been recognised for their contributions to the development of the economy.Organisers of the Young Entrepreneurs Award Nigeria 2017 in Lagos said the event is to encourage more young people to create ideas and businesses in the country.

They stressed the need for students entrepreneurs to believe in themselves and not allow the situations of the country to discourage them.

Some of the award recipients used the medium to appeal to the federal government to provide enabling environment for entrepreneurs to do businesses successfully in the country.