 MSSN backs Law graduate, Amasa
MSSN backs Law graduate, Amasa Firdaus over Hijab tussle
MSSN backs Law graduate, Amasa Firdaus over Hijab tussle

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN Lagos state chapter has thrown its weight behind Amasa Firdaus, the law graduate who was denied access to the Call to Bar ceremony for tucking her hijab under her wig .


MSSN describes the act as the highest form of segregation, misuse of power, disregard for the constitution and lawlessness by those expected to be promoting obedience to the law.

The Islamic group also said the current scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS is unwarranted and should be immediately stopped to relieve Nigerians from hardship.

