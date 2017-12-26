 Muslim Congress wants marketers to stop – TVC News Nigeria
Home Business Muslim Congress wants marketers to stop hoarding fuel
Muslim Congress wants marketers to stop hoarding fuel
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Muslim Congress wants marketers to stop hoarding fuel

0
0
now viewing

Muslim Congress wants marketers to stop hoarding fuel

now playing

#FuelScarcity: Osinbajo turns petrol station attendant in Lagos

now playing

Abuja residents undeterred despite fuel scarcity

Fuel-Scarcity-TVCNews
now playing

#FuelScarcity : Nigerians queue for hours to buy petrol

Ondo-Fuel-Scarcity-TVCNews'
now playing

#FuelScarcity : Ondo residents face bleak Christmas

fuel-scarcity-Osun-TVCNews
now playing

Osun motorists groan as fuel scarcity bites harder

Image result for Muslim Congress wants marketers to stop hoarding fuel

The Muslim Congress has appealed to fuel marketers and stakeholders in the oil sector to stop hoarding the commodity.

A leader of the Congress and Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef made this appeal during the 24th National Islamic Training Programme.

Abdul-Lateef also noted that majority of the people in government are not righteous and until the right people who have the fear of God dominate positions in the country, things may not change.

He appealed to committed Nigerians to support the government to fish out criminals and those working against the progress of the country.

Related Posts

#FuelScarcity: Osinbajo turns petrol station attendant in Lagos

TVCN 0

Abuja residents undeterred despite fuel scarcity

TVCN 0
Fuel-Scarcity-TVCNews

#FuelScarcity : Nigerians queue for hours to buy petrol

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close