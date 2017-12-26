Muslim Congress wants marketers to stop hoarding fuel

The Muslim Congress has appealed to fuel marketers and stakeholders in the oil sector to stop hoarding the commodity.

A leader of the Congress and Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef made this appeal during the 24th National Islamic Training Programme.

Abdul-Lateef also noted that majority of the people in government are not righteous and until the right people who have the fear of God dominate positions in the country, things may not change.

He appealed to committed Nigerians to support the government to fish out criminals and those working against the progress of the country.