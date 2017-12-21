New ANC leader Ramaphosa pledges to fight corruption

New leader of South Africa’s governing ANC party, Cyril Ramaphosa, said he aims to stamp out corruption and pursue a policy of “radical economic transformation” that will speed up resolution of issues surrounding the taking of land without compensation.

Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old union leader,has promised to fight rampant corruption and revitalise the economy, a message hailed by foreign investors.

In his maiden speech at the close of a five-day party meeting during which he was elected, Ramaphosa said that the conference had resolved that corruption must be fought with the same intensity and purpose that we fight poverty, unemployment and inequality.

He also added that the party must act fearlessly against alleged corruption and abuse of office within its ranks.