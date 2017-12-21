 New ANC leader Ramaphosa pledges to fight – TVC News Nigeria
Home News New ANC leader Ramaphosa pledges to fight corruption
New ANC leader Ramaphosa pledges to fight corruption
News
Politics
0

New ANC leader Ramaphosa pledges to fight corruption

0
0
now viewing

New ANC leader Ramaphosa pledges to fight corruption

now playing

Ramaphosa elected new leader of ruling ANC

now playing

Ballots being counted in vote to determine new ANC leader

Ford-TVCNews
now playing

Ford's Ranger Raptor to be produced in South Africa

now playing

Gigaba's mid-term budget speech boosts investor confidence – S.A. govt

Guptas-TVCNews
now playing

FBI opens investigation into U.S. links South Africa's Guptas

Image result for New ANC leader Ramaphosa pledges to fight corruption

New leader of South Africa’s governing ANC party, Cyril Ramaphosa, said he aims to stamp out corruption and pursue a policy of “radical economic transformation” that will speed up resolution of issues surrounding the taking of land without compensation.

Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old union leader,has promised to fight rampant corruption and revitalise the economy, a message hailed by foreign investors.

In his maiden speech at the close of a five-day party meeting during which he was elected, Ramaphosa said that the conference had resolved that corruption must be fought with the same intensity and purpose that we fight poverty, unemployment and inequality.

He also added that the party must act fearlessly against alleged corruption and abuse of office within its ranks.

Related Posts

Ramaphosa elected new leader of ruling ANC

TVCN 0

Ballots being counted in vote to determine new ANC leader

TVCN 0
Ford-TVCNews

Ford’s Ranger Raptor to be produced in South Africa

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close