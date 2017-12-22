 Nigeria get wild card to compete in FIBA 2018 – TVC News Nigeria
Nigeria’s men’s 3×3 basketball team have been awarded a wild card by FIBA to compete at the 2018 FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Manila.

FIBA’s 3×3 Development Manager, Robert Rieblinger, has informed the Nigeria Basketball Federation of the decision.

This will be Nigeria’s debut at the 3×3 World Cup.

Nigeria won the FIBA Africa 3×3 Nations cup title in Togo and are currently ranked fifth in Africa and 67th in the world.

The competition will dunk off in June next year.

