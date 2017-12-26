Nigerian Badminton Players identify inadequate facilities, poor awareness as major challenges

Lack of adequate facilities and poor awareness have been identified as some of the challenges militating against the growth and development of the game of Badminton in Nigeria.This opinion was expressed by two national team players of the game that clashed in the finals of the north west Badminton tournament held in Sokoto on Monday.

Enejo Adah a national team player represented Kaduna state defeated Emmanuel Chiromah also a national team player who represent Kebbi State by two sets to nothing in the tournament in the man single events final played at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Badminton court Sokoto.

Both players expressed concern for lack of proper publicity and support for the game in Nigeria, stressing the with the right kind of support and motivation from both the private and public sector, Badminton could become a medal haul sports for the country at major sporting events like the

Olympics.

Meanwhile Kaduna State dominated won in most of the categories competed for and Enejo attributed the success to the competitive atmosphere in the state.