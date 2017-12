The national bureau of statistics said Nigeria’s unemployment rate increases from 16.2 percent in the second quarter of 2017 to 18.8 percent in the third quarter this year.

Data released by the NBS shows the rise in the rate of unemployment is due to the economic recession that saw the nation’s growth decelerate until September 2017 when Nigeria exited recession.

The NBS said the number of unemployed people in the labour force increases from 13.6 million in the Q2 to 15.9 million in Q3 this year .