The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has instructed a 24-hour loading and sales operations at all depots and its mega stations across the country.

NNPC Group Managing Director Maikanti Baru disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja.

He attributed the long queues at fuel stations to panic buying caused by rumours of a purported pump price increase, circulated on social media.

NNPC has programmed the delivery of an additional 300 million litters between Dec 2017 and Jan 2018 to beef up national reserve to 45million liters per day.

DPR, PEF and PPPRA have scaled up monitoring activities to ensure seamless

and compliant loading and dispensing of PMS Nationwide and to specifically

ensure deliveries to designated stations and sales at the approved retail

price of N145 per liter.

Baru assured the general public of a robust supply of petroleum products to ensure availability throughout the festive period and beyond.

The Nigerian Navy, NPA, Customs and NIMASA are expediting vessel clearance to facilitate speedy product transfers to various depots including weekends and public holidays.

Nigerians are accordingly advised to avoid panic buying and patronizing sellers of petrol in jerry cans.

This would assist in bringing back the situation to normalcy.