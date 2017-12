Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa has advised Members of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW to key into the new transportation policy of the government.

Obasa gave the admonition at the inauguration of the new NURTW Lagos office under the leadership of the chairman, Tajudeen Agbede.

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba used the platform to appeal to the Lagos Government to ensure partnership with the union, which he described as the most organised informal sector in the country.