Ogun fish farmers seek inclusiveness in govt. policies
Ogun fish farmers seek inclusiveness in govt. policies

Fish farmers have appealed to the federal and state government to always involve practising farmers in their discussions whenever a policy decision

which concerns them is about to be taken in order to have a positive input.

They made this known during the flagging of of the Federal Government’s anchor borrowers programmes and disbursement of funds to farmers in Ifo, Ogun State.

They also called on commercial banks to develop interest in the programme because it has been designed in a way that will never fail.

They noted that the farmers are in cluster groups and they can only access the money from the central bank through commercial or microfinance banks.

Some of them also gave assurances that the loan shall be refunded in less than six months of collection.

