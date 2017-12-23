Ondo Governor Akeredolu presents N171b 2018 budget

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has presented the 2018 budget of 171.268 billion naira to the State House of Assembly.

The budget proposal tagged “Budget of Progress” is designed to achieve stability, sustainability and to create the base for development.

Akeredolu noted that budget is anchored on Job creation through agriculture, entrepreneurship and industrialisation.

He stressed the desire of his administration to attract investors to the state for rapid development.

The Speaker of the state house of Assembly,Bamidele Oleyelogun promised that Legislative action will not be delayed for speed passage of the Bill.