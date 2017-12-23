 Osun motorists groan as fuel – TVC News Nigeria
Home Business Osun motorists groan as fuel scarcity bites harder
Osun motorists groan as fuel scarcity bites harder
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Osun motorists groan as fuel scarcity bites harder

0
0
fuel-scarcity-Osun-TVCNews
now viewing

Osun motorists groan as fuel scarcity bites harder

now playing

Dates set for Syrian National Dialogue Congress during Astana talks

Everitt Aaron Jameson-tvcnews
now playing

Police arrest man for allegedly plotting terror attack in California

Kaduna-Map-TVCNews
now playing

Gunman storms Christmas carol service in Kaduna, kills four

now playing

President Buhari says better days ahead in Christmas message

now playing

Belarus adopts crypto-currency law to woo foreign investors

With less than 48 hours to Christmas celebrations, fuel scarcity has surfaced in Osogbo, the osun state capital.


TVC News Correspondent, Rafiu Hammed who visited some filling stations reported that only a few of them are selling fuel.

Some of the motorists at the fuel stations had spent more than six hours on snaky queues.

They want government to find a lasting solution to the problem of fuel scarcity as many filling stations remain locked.

But the manager at one of the filling stations Hammed visited, said it will take at least two weeks of consistent supply to address the situation.

He described as erroneous, the belief that some filling stations are hoarding the product.

The scarcity is now biting harder as many travelers are stranded while a few motorists operating have increased their fare.

Related Posts

Dates set for Syrian National Dialogue Congress during Astana talks

TVCN 0
Everitt Aaron Jameson-tvcnews

Police arrest man for allegedly plotting terror attack in California

TVCN 0
Kaduna-Map-TVCNews

Gunman storms Christmas carol service in Kaduna, kills four

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close