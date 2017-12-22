 Osun NLC declares strike over half salary – TVC News Nigeria
Osun NLC declares strike over half salary
Labour unions in Osun state have served industrial action notice to the state government by asking their members to embark on indefinite strike immediately after the Christmas holiday.

Chairman of the Nigerian Labour congress, NLC, Jacob Adekomi declared the indefinite strike at a press conference of the organised labour unions in the state.

He said the declaration became necessary today ( Friday)  being the last day of before the 21 days ultimatum given the state government expires.

According to him, government has no reason to further pay modulated salaries to workers as well as placing embargo on promotion of workers since 2012.  He noted that efforts are in top gear to ensure that the industrial action is effective.

