PDP Reconciliation Committee chairman calls for patience

Chairman Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee, and governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson has called on aggrieved members of the party to be patient for a peaceful resolution of the post – convention crisis.

Dickson to journalists in Yenagoa in reaction to the opening of a factional Secretariat by the group called Fresh PDP.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Francis Ottah Agbo, Dickson, who made the call while fielding questions from newsmen in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, gave an assurance that, the PDP Reconciliation Committee would reach out to them after the yuletide, towards addressing all legitimate concerns arising from the convention.

Commenting on the recently concluded PDP Convention, Dickson expressed his optimism that, the on-going reconciliation efforts within the party would yield positive results.

According to Dickson, the committee has tentatively fixed an interactive meeting with all the aggrieved candidates and other members for the second week of January, next year to address their concerns, with a view to building a strong and united PDP.

He stated that, the meeting which is expected to hold at the PDP National secretariat in Abuja, will also have in attendance, the members of the new national working committee, who will use the opportunity to have the opportunity to interact closely with such aggrieved candidates and the committee.