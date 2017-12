The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has warned its members against identifying with the splinter group which opened a Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan read the riot act while briefing with journalists at the Wadata house, national secretariat of the party.

Ologbondiyan says it’s strange the new group used PDP’s flag without authorization, and claims the governing APC was behind the move.