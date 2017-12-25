 Plateau United vow to win title – TVC News Nigeria
Plateau United vow to win title after govt reward
Players of Plateau United have vowed to deliver the CAF Champions league title as appreciation to the state Government.

Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong rewarded them with huge cash gifts and a plot of land each for making history by winning the NPFL Championship.

Forty squad players were each paid 1.5 million Naira, while coach Kennedy Boboye pocketed 2.7 million Naira.

Coach Kennedy Boboye said the team are now fired up for the competition.

Nigerian clubsides have had a dismal performance on teh continent in recent times, but Boboye is confident his wards are well motivated to succeed.

