Protesters urge govt to free wife of Chinese Nobel Laureate

Pro-democracy demonstrators hold up photo of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest to urge for the release of Liu, outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong
Dozens of Hong Kong protesters commemorated Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo , and demanded the release of his wife Liu Xia, who is still under house arrest.

Xiaobo, a prominent dissident since the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, died in July after being denied permission to leave the country for treatment of liver cancer.

Despite being blocked by police, the demonstrators attempted to throw santa hats and props over the fence and into the Liaison Office compound, including a paper-made chair.

The piece of furniture is alluding the empty chair at Liu’s Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony.

