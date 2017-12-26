Rotary club of Gbagada distributes gifts to patients, staff

Members of the Rotary Club of Gbagada toured the Gbadaga General Hospital and put smiles on the faces of the patients and staff of the medical facility.

The Rotary Club of Gbagada has for years delivered laudable projects in Gbagada General hospital, and the Child Welfare Unit is one of such projects.

From the dialysis centre to the Trauma and Burns centre, the group toured the different department distributing gifts items in the spirit of the season.

Patients and family members could not hide their joy, saying giving and spreading joy is all Rotary is known for.

It was not only the patients, some staff members of the hospital were appreciated for their effort.

The Rotary club say they will continue to put smiles on people’s faces and that is the only way the world will be a happy place.