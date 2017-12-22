Salisu to release CHAN Eagles final squad next week

Coach Salisu Yusuf will name his final 23-man squad for the 2018 African Nations Championship next week.

This is before the team’s departure for a training tour in Morocco on January the 2nd.

The Home based Super Eagles are currently in Abuja for the second phase of their preparation for the CHAN.

The home Eagles had a disappointing showing at the last edition held in Rwanda last year but Salisu hopes to rewrite the scripts in Morocco.

Nigeria are up against Rwanda, former champions Libya and debutants Equatorial Guinea in Group C.

The tournament is set for January 12 to February 4.

Right after American coach, Randy Waldrum turned down the offer to lead Nigeria’s senior women’s team, former coach Florence Omagbemi has expressed her desire to take up the vacant post.