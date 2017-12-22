 CHAN: Salisu to release home based – TVC News Nigeria
Home Football Salisu to release CHAN Eagles final squad next week
Salisu to release CHAN Eagles final squad next week
Football
Sports
0

Salisu to release CHAN Eagles final squad next week

0
0
now viewing

Salisu to release CHAN Eagles final squad next week

now playing

CHAN: Christmas break will not affect Eagles preparation - Salisu

now playing

Eagles to camp two weeks in Morocco before 2018 CHAN

now playing

CHAN: Nigeria drawn against Libya, Rwanda, E. Guinea

Zambians-Chipolopolo-TVC
now playing

W/Cup qualifier: Zambia add six more players to initial 20 for Nigeria tie

Rohr-Yusuf-TVC
now playing

Rohr to advise Salisu on Home Eagles' camp - NFF

Image result for CHAN: Salisu to release home based Eagles final squad next week

Coach Salisu Yusuf will name his final 23-man squad for the 2018 African Nations Championship next week.

This is before the team’s departure for a training tour in Morocco on January the 2nd.

The Home based Super Eagles are currently in Abuja for the second phase of their preparation for the CHAN.

The home Eagles had a disappointing showing at the last edition held in Rwanda last year but Salisu hopes to rewrite the scripts in Morocco.

Nigeria are up against Rwanda, former champions Libya and debutants Equatorial Guinea in Group C.

The tournament is set for January 12 to February 4.

Right after American coach, Randy Waldrum turned down the offer to lead Nigeria’s senior women’s team, former coach Florence Omagbemi has expressed her desire to take up the vacant post.

Related Posts

CHAN: Christmas break will not affect Eagles preparation – Salisu

TVCN 0

Eagles to camp two weeks in Morocco before 2018 CHAN

TVCN 0

CHAN: Nigeria drawn against Libya, Rwanda, E. Guinea

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close