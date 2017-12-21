Saudi-led coalition says Iran provided weapons to Houthis

Saudi-led coalition has condemned the missile attack by Yemeni militant group Houthi and accused Iran of providing weaponry to Houthi at a press conference in Riyadh.

Spokesman of the coalition said that Houthi had already fired 83 missiles to Saudi Arabia, at least two of which were targeting Riyadh.

He said Iranian missiles trafficked to Yemen are major violations of the United Nations resolutions.

The missile targeted a residential area in south Riyadh and was intercepted before causing any injuries or damages, according to Colonel al-Maliki.

Houthi militants have been targeting various Saudi cities with missiles since the beginning of the war of the Saudi-led coalition against Houthis in Yemen in 2015.

The war has killed over 10,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians, and pushed the country to the brink of mass famine.