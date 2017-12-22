 Senate begins investigation on Customs’ seized goods – TVC News Nigeria
Senate begins investigation on Customs’ seized goods
Image result for Nigerian Customs' seized goods

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee investigating Nigeria Customs Service over seized grains warehoused by the agency has expressed its readiness, as it begins its work, to engage all parties involved in the issue and where necessary recommend sanctions.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Dino Melaye at a briefing in Abuja explained that the assignment deserves immediate investigation because grains seized by Customs were almost getting spoilt

He assured that the Senate will work to ensure that the products do not become condemned while many Nigerians remain hungry and importers angry over the seizure.

Senator Melaye said the Committee would visit all Customs warehouses across the Federation with the purpose of verifying claims of high-handedness against customs officials or reasons for the seizures.

