The death toll of a suicide bomb attack, in Afghan capital, Kabul has risen to six, with five others were also injured in an attack claimed by so called terror Islamic State group.

The bombing happened near the National Directorate of Security offices in the Shash Darak neighborhood.

Deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan Nasrat Rahimi,said most of the victims are civilians.

This explosion comes a week after three extremists launched an attack on a training center of the National Directorate of Security.