England have lined up a friendly match against Nigeria in Wembley as part of their World Cup preparations.

The Super Eagles will be one of two opponents for the three lions. The other likely to be against a Latin American opposition.

Both Nigeria and England will feature at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The last time Nigeria played England, was in November 1995 where England won 1-0 at Wembley courtesy of a David Platt header.