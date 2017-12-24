Taraba govt. partners Danjuma Foundation to improve health sector

Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku says his administration will to continue to engage the services of more health personnel in the state.

The Governor said this at the official launch of the renovated and equipped General Hospital, Wukari, by Retired General Theophilus Danjuma.

Ishaku said his administration has embarked on renovation work at the general hospital Bambur and plans to flag off that of Gembu in Sardauna local government.

He urged the People of Wukari and environs who are the beneficiaries of the project to render the needed support to government for accelerated development to happen.

In his speech, Commissioner for Health, Innocent Vakkai, said the hospital now has brand new equipment in all departments.

Vakkai said Gov Ishaku recently approved employment and deployment of more doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and the absorption of a group of volunteers with regular payment of stipend to the hospital.

In his speech, the paramount ruler of Kwararafa Kingdom, Aku Uka, expressed joy over the project, noting that safeguarding the health of people in the

area is of tremendous importance.

Aku thanked retired General Theophilus Danjuma for opening the Rufkatu Danjuma maternity in Takum as it would go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of expectant mothers.

He called on the people of Wukari to embrace peace and shun acts inimical to development.

In his vote of thanks, Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Victor Bala Kona, represented by his deputy, Ibrahim Agabi, thanked Governor Ishaku for his developmental initiative, noting that it would make the work of the party easy during campaign for 2019 election.

Joints efforts by Taraba state government and the TY Danjuma Foundation have uplifted the standard of the health sector in the state.