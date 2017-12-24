 Taraba govt. partners Danjuma – TVC News Nigeria
Home Health Taraba govt. partners Danjuma Foundation to improve health sector
Taraba govt. partners Danjuma Foundation to improve health sector
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Taraba govt. partners Danjuma Foundation to improve health sector

0
0
now viewing

Taraba govt. partners Danjuma Foundation to improve health sector

paolo-gentiloni-tvcnews
now playing

Italy PM plans to shift military forces from Iraq to Niger

davao-mall-fire-Phillipines-TVCNews
now playing

Flames engulf Philippines shopping mall killing 37

Donald-Trump-North-Korea-TVCNews
now playing

Trump signs Republican tax bill into law

Pope Francis -Colombia
now playing

Pope prays for victims of Philippine storm

Fuel-Scarcity-TVCNews
now playing

#FuelScarcity : Nigerians queue for hours to buy petrol

Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku says his administration will to continue to engage the services of more health personnel in the state.

The Governor said this at the official launch of the renovated and equipped General Hospital, Wukari, by Retired General Theophilus Danjuma.

Ishaku said his administration has embarked on renovation work at the general hospital Bambur and plans to flag off that of Gembu in Sardauna local government.

He urged the People of Wukari and environs who are the beneficiaries of the project to render the needed support to government for accelerated development to happen.

In his speech, Commissioner for Health, Innocent Vakkai, said the hospital now has brand new equipment in all departments.

Vakkai said Gov Ishaku recently approved employment and deployment of more doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and the absorption of a group of volunteers with regular payment of stipend to the hospital.

In his speech, the paramount ruler of Kwararafa Kingdom, Aku Uka, expressed joy over the project, noting that safeguarding the health of people in the
area is of tremendous importance.

Aku thanked retired General Theophilus Danjuma for opening the Rufkatu Danjuma maternity in Takum as it would go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of expectant mothers.

He called on the people of Wukari to embrace peace and shun acts inimical to development.

In his vote of thanks, Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Victor Bala Kona, represented by his deputy, Ibrahim Agabi, thanked Governor Ishaku for his developmental initiative, noting that it would make the work of the party easy during campaign for 2019 election.

Joints efforts by Taraba state government and the TY Danjuma Foundation have uplifted the standard of the health sector in the state.

Related Posts
paolo-gentiloni-tvcnews

Italy PM plans to shift military forces from Iraq to Niger

TVCN 0
davao-mall-fire-Phillipines-TVCNews

Flames engulf Philippines shopping mall killing 37

TVCN 0
Donald-Trump-North-Korea-TVCNews

Trump signs Republican tax bill into law

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close