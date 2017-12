Ungwan Mailafia Community in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state has been attacked by yet to be identified people.

The attack according to officials of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union, SOKAPU occurred around 10pm on Sunday, Christmas eve.

Five persons were killed and three others injured in the incident.

The SOKAPU officials said security personnel have been alerted about the incident and the injured are however said to be receiving medical attention at the Throne Room hospital in Kafanchan.