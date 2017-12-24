 Trump signs Republican tax – TVC News Nigeria
Trump signs Republican tax bill into law
Trump signs Republican tax bill into law

U.S. President Donald Trump signed Republicans’ massive $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law on Friday (December 22), cementing the biggest legislative victory of his first year in office

, and also approved a short-term spending bill that averts a possible government shutdown.

Trump said he wanted to sign the tax bill before leaving Washington on Friday for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, rather than stage a more formal ceremony in January, so he could keep his promise to finish work before Christmas.

The two pieces of legislation represent Trump’s most significant accomplishment with Congress since taking office in January, as well as a sign of what awaits when he returns from Florida after the Christmas holiday.

