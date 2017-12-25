TVC emerges 2017 Clinton Thompson 5-Aside cup Champions

Television Continental has emerged champions of the 2017 Clinton Thompson 5-Aside cup organized by the Bayelsa chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.The TVC team thrashed the State-owned New Waves Newspaper 8-2 to lift the trophy.

The road to victory was rough for the Television Continental 5-Aside football team who struggled to beat Radio Bayelsa 3-2 in the opening match of the tournament.

TVC knocked out Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria 5-1 to advance to the semi finals where the team came from 2-nil down to beat the Nigerian Television Authority 3-2 in what many described as the final before final.

The final match was a harvest of goals for TVC who fired eight past the goalkeeper of New Waves Newspaper. 8-2 it ended in favour of TVC, the crowned champions of the SWAN organized 2017 Clinton Thompson Cup.